Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Some Places Of Province 1, 2 And Bagmati

June 17, 2020, 6:20 a.m.

Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

A trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh close to Province 2 and 5 of Nepal. Monsoon is active in east and central region and western disturbance is over western Nepal.

