ADB And UNICEF Join Hands To Supply COVID 19 Protective Medical Equipment To Nepal

UNICEF delivered protective medical equipment and supplies to Nepal, destined to protect COVID 19 health workers today. The delivery was made possible by a generous financial contribution from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The $300,000 grant provided by the Asian Development Bank to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) funded the purchase of emergency medical supplies and equipment in support of Nepal’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The consignment of medical supplies and equipment that arrived at Tribh uvan International Airport today will equip COVID-19 isolation units in identified hospitals across the country, in response to the needs identified by the Ministry of Health and Population.

“ADB is very pleased to collaborate with UNICEF Nepal on this delivery of critically needed medical supplies for health care staff and others in the front line of response efforts in Nepal, to help reduce the risks they face in their everyday life-saving job,” says Mukhtor Khamudkhanov, ADB Country Director for Nepal. “ADB works closely with the Government of Nepal to support its response to the COVID-pandemic.”

Elke Wisch, UNICEF Nepal Representative said: “We thank the Asian Development Bank for its contribution to the COVID-19 crisis facing Nepal and for our partnership which has enabled UNICEF to apply it’s technical expertise to procure and deliver essential protective equipment at this critical time, to strengthen Nepal’s capacity to save lives. Together we can help protect the most vulnerable in society, including children and young people.”

UNICEF is working closely with the Government of Nepal and other partners to curb the spread of COVID-19, including by providing technical expertise, procuring essential protective medical equipment, and developing effective public health messaging to reach all Nepalis with important information. To date, UNICEF Nepal has provided a range of supplies that are helping to ensure that; more than 70,000 children and women across the country continue to receive essential healthcare services; more than 20,000 children continue to learn through distance/home-based education; and more than 55,600 people have access to critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services. In addition, UNICEF has reached millions of people in the country with messaging about the risks and how to protect themselves from COVID-19.