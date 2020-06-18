Kathmandu Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

Kathmandu Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

June 18, 2020, 5:44 p.m.

Nepal confirmed 671 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of this total, four are from Kathmandu Valley. Thos include 591 male and 80 female. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, Out of six patients, the numbers follow Kathmandu 2, Bhaktapur 3 and Lalitpur 1

The new cases were detected in Morang 1, Jhapa 2, , Baitadi 25, Bajura 31, Dadeldhura 84, Kailali 42, Nuwakot 2, Rautahat 34, Sarlahi 2, Sindhupalchowk, , Mahottari 1, and Sindhuli 1.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Press Briefing 2077.03.04

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Press Briefing 2077.03.04 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Similarly, new cases also confirmed in the following districts. Those included Nawalparasi (East) 23, Syanga 9, Parbat 9, Tanahun 15, Gulmi 3, Kapilvastu 17, Palpa 6, Rupandehi 12, Rolpa 1, Dhanusha 29, Baglung 1, Manag 1, Argakhanchi 97, Banke 3, Bardiya 3, Kailali 42, Dailekh 87, Dang 4, Surkhet 34, Achham 44, Bajhang 2, Kanchanpur 2 and Chitwan 1.

With this, Nepal’s coronavirus total cases reached to 7848.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Neal Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases In Single Day With 671 New Cases
Jun 18, 2020
Nepal’s Upper House Unanimously Passed Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077
Jun 18, 2020
Indian Army Should Be Immediately Withdrawn From Nepalese Territories: Ruling NCP’s Upper House Leader Sharma
Jun 18, 2020
Nepal To Grow 2.3 Percent In 2020 — ADB
Jun 18, 2020
NIBL Receives Full Amount Of Bank Guarantee From The Italian Bank
Jun 18, 2020

More on Health

Neal Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases In Single Day With 671 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 55 minutes ago
WHO Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine Over Safety Fears By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
Three Provinces In Nepal Are Highly Affected With 5940 Total COVID-19 Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 7,177 With 586 New Cases Till Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 35 minutes ago
‘Great news’: WHO Hails Dexamethasone’s Success By Reuters 1 day, 4 hours ago
Coronavirus Infections Top 8.1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Upper House Unanimously Passed Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Indian Army Should Be Immediately Withdrawn From Nepalese Territories: Ruling NCP’s Upper House Leader Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Nepal To Grow 2.3 Percent In 2020 — ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
NIBL Receives Full Amount Of Bank Guarantee From The Italian Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
India Elected Non-Permanent UN Security Council Member for Two-Year Term By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Indian Border Police SSB Obstruct The Construction Of Park In Ilam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75