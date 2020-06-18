Kathmandu Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

Nepal confirmed 671 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of this total, four are from Kathmandu Valley. Thos include 591 male and 80 female. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, Out of six patients, the numbers follow Kathmandu 2, Bhaktapur 3 and Lalitpur 1

The new cases were detected in Morang 1, Jhapa 2, , Baitadi 25, Bajura 31, Dadeldhura 84, Kailali 42, Nuwakot 2, Rautahat 34, Sarlahi 2, Sindhupalchowk, , Mahottari 1, and Sindhuli 1.

Similarly, new cases also confirmed in the following districts. Those included Nawalparasi (East) 23, Syanga 9, Parbat 9, Tanahun 15, Gulmi 3, Kapilvastu 17, Palpa 6, Rupandehi 12, Rolpa 1, Dhanusha 29, Baglung 1, Manag 1, Argakhanchi 97, Banke 3, Bardiya 3, Kailali 42, Dailekh 87, Dang 4, Surkhet 34, Achham 44, Bajhang 2, Kanchanpur 2 and Chitwan 1.

With this, Nepal’s coronavirus total cases reached to 7848.