Moderate To Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur province 1, 2,Bagmati And 5

Monsoon is over Nepal. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area close to Nepal. Given those factors, there will be mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

