Moderate To Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur province 1, 2,Bagmati And 5

Moderate To Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur province 1, 2,Bagmati And 5

June 18, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

Monsoon is over Nepal. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area close to Nepal. Given those factors, there will be mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Grow 2.3 Percent In 2020 — ADB
Jun 18, 2020
NIBL Receives Full Amount Of Bank Guarantee From The Italian Bank
Jun 18, 2020
India Elected Non-Permanent UN Security Council Member for Two-Year Term
Jun 18, 2020
WHO Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine Over Safety Fears
Jun 18, 2020
Indian Border Police SSB Obstruct The Construction Of Park In Ilam
Jun 18, 2020

More on Weather

Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Some Places Of Province 1, 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely To Occur In Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Monsoon Will Likely To Bring Rain In Province 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Monsoon Arrive In Nepal, Active In Few Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Some Places Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Grow 2.3 Percent In 2020 — ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
NIBL Receives Full Amount Of Bank Guarantee From The Italian Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
India Elected Non-Permanent UN Security Council Member for Two-Year Term By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
WHO Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine Over Safety Fears By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Indian Border Police SSB Obstruct The Construction Of Park In Ilam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Nepal’s Citizenship Bill Row Over Naturalize Citizenship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75