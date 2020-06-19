3 New Cases Detected In Kathmandu

Three New cases detected in Kathmandu district. The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 54 on Friday with the confirmation of three new cases.

MoPH, in its daily media briefing, has confirmed that three new cases have been detected in Kathmandu, of which, two are females and one is a males. All of their specimen were tested at National Public Health Laboratory in Teku.

So far, 40 people from Kathmandu have been detected with the novel coronavirus transmission. Likewise, nine cases in Bhaktapur and five cases in Lailtpur have been recorded.