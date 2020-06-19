Nepal Conducts 436623 COVID-19 Tests Till Friday

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6231 PCR and RDT 4399 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 161749 and RDT has reached 247874. In total, Nepal has conducted 436623 in total.

For detail MoPH

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 109461 in quarantine reduced from the last days figure of 125708 two days ago. He also said that 6850 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country.

Till now, there are

8274 infections with 1402 recovery and 22 deaths.