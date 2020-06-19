Nepal Reports 426 COVID-19 Confirm Cases And Total Tally Reaches 8274

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH0 has confirmed 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of them, 338 are males and 88 females who were found with virus infection in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected in districts such as Jhapa, Morang, Sarlahi, Saptari, Gulmi, Achham, Baglung, Baitadi, Bajhang, Bajura, Dadeldhura, Dhading, Doti, Gorkha, Kailali, Kaski, Kathmandu, Makwanpur, Morang, Myagdi, Nawalparasi (East), Sindhupalchowk, Parbat, Sindhuli, Syangja, Kaski and Baglung.