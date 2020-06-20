176 Discharged Following Recovery From Coronavirus

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 7416 PCR and RDT 4426 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached Real-Time PCR 169165 and RDT 252399. In total, Nepal has conducted 421564 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 102245 persons in quarantine reduced from last days' figure of 109461. He also said that 7005 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 8605 infections with 1578 recovery and 22 deaths. More

Those who recovered from hospital following recovery included Siraha 26, Dhanusha 41, Banke 14, Morang 10, Surkhet 24, Dang 5, Makwanpur 6, Dadeldhura 2, Accham 5, Darchula 2, Doti 2, Dhangadhi 8, Tikapur 4, Kanchanpur 8 and Chitwan 6.