176 Discharged Following Recovery From Coronavirus

June 20, 2020, 7:18 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 7416 PCR and RDT 4426 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached Real-Time PCR 169165 and RDT 252399. In total, Nepal has conducted 421564 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 102245 persons in quarantine reduced from last days' figure of 109461. He also said that 7005 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 8605 infections with 1578 recovery and 22 deaths. More

Those who recovered from hospital following recovery included Siraha 26, Dhanusha 41, Banke 14, Morang 10, Surkhet 24, Dang 5, Makwanpur 6, Dadeldhura 2, Accham 5, Darchula 2, Doti 2, Dhangadhi 8, Tikapur 4, Kanchanpur 8 and Chitwan 6.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.03.06

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.03.06 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Renowned Educationist Angur Baba Joshi Passes Away
Jun 20, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 8,605 With 331 New Cases
Jun 20, 2020
Bhaktapur Confirms Seven New Cases Of COVID-19
Jun 20, 2020
Nepal Expresses Confidence That Both India And China Resolve Their Difference Through Peaceful Means
Jun 20, 2020
China Says It Has Not Seized Any Indian Personnel Presently
Jun 20, 2020

