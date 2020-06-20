CCMC Directs Ministries To Issue Permit To Nepali Students And Migrant Workers To Fly

CCMC Directs Concerned Ministries To Issue Permission To The Students And Migrant Workers To Fly

June 20, 2020, 8:25 a.m.

A meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) Directive Committee Friday decided to allow the migrant workers to fly to the countries where they were working or had applied for jobs.

They were unable to reach their destinations due to restriction in international flights from Nepal. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that such migrant workers need to seek approval to fly abroad from the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, according to Minister Gyawali.

He said that the CCMC has also given authority to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to issue approval to the students aspiring to go abroad in student visa.

The meeting further allowed the family members of diplomatic missions to go abroad by arranging necessary protocols. Similarly, the meeting gave authority to the respective districts or region to clamp prohibition order in case the COVID-19 situation worsens there.b

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s New Map Could Stall Diplomatic Communication Between Delhi, Kathmandu: Indian Media
Jun 20, 2020
Nepal Is Open To Talk With India On Kalapani Border Disputes: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Jun 20, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top 8.5 Million Worldwide, Brazil Passes 1 Million Cases
Jun 20, 2020
Court Gives Green Light To Trump's Oklahoma Rally
Jun 20, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerating: WHO
Jun 20, 2020

More on News

Multilateral Institutions Are Vital In Combating The Covid-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 7 minutes ago
420 Nepalese Will Be Rescued From London On June 24 And 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal’s President Authenticated Constitution Amendment Bill Amid India-China Border Tensions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Student Union Organized A Torch Rally Protest Against The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
1 Percent Of Humanity Displaced: UNHCR Global Trends Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal’s Upper House Unanimously Passed Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Swami Vivekanand’s Philosophy: A Cure-all For Educational Woes By Krishna Nand Mishra Jun 20, 2020
Nepal’s New Map Could Stall Diplomatic Communication Between Delhi, Kathmandu: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020
Nepal Is Open To Talk With India On Kalapani Border Disputes: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top 8.5 Million Worldwide, Brazil Passes 1 Million Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020
Court Gives Green Light To Trump's Oklahoma Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerating: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75