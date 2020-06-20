CCMC Directs Ministries To Issue Permit To Nepali Students And Migrant Workers To Fly

A meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) Directive Committee Friday decided to allow the migrant workers to fly to the countries where they were working or had applied for jobs.

They were unable to reach their destinations due to restriction in international flights from Nepal. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that such migrant workers need to seek approval to fly abroad from the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, according to Minister Gyawali.

He said that the CCMC has also given authority to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to issue approval to the students aspiring to go abroad in student visa.

The meeting further allowed the family members of diplomatic missions to go abroad by arranging necessary protocols. Similarly, the meeting gave authority to the respective districts or region to clamp prohibition order in case the COVID-19 situation worsens there.b