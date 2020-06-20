Nepal Expresses Confidence That Both India And China Resolve Their Difference Through Peaceful Means

Nepal expressed its confidence that both India and China resolve their mutual differences through peaceful means. In a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal says that it has always stood firmly for regional and world peace.

“Nepal maintains that disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means. Nepal has always stood firmly for regional and world peace. In the context of recent developments in the Galwan valley area between our friendly neighbors India and China, Nepal is confident that both the neighboring countries will resolve,in the spirit of good neighborliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favor of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability,” said a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.