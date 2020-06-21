194 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Across Nepal Following Recovery

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said that 194 COVID-19 patients, who were receiving treatment at various hospitals across the country, have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

Those included Kavrepalanchwok 5, Mahottari 18,Sarlahi 74, Rautahat 85 and Saptari 12.