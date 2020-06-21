International Yoga Day 2020 Observed In Nepal

International Yoga Day 2020 Observed In Nepal

June 21, 2020, 11:47 a.m.

International Yoga Day 2020 observed around the world including in Nepal performing the Yoga with a family. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the program was restricted in certain places.

This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga', months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of International Day of Yoga and said that yoga has emerged as a force for unity. Yoga does not discriminate as it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations.

In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, the prime minister said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever.

“If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various ‘asanas' are there,” he said.

COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system which gets strengthened on doing 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise, Modi said. “Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga,” the prime minister said.

“If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of a healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen,” he said in his message telecast this morning.

Doing work and performing duties properly is also Yoga, he said. With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

International Yoga Day 2020 Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. For the last five years, the Centre and state governments have celebrated Yoga Day with events having large participation. However this year, events related to the occasion have been pushed indoors due to the pandemic and social distancing measures.

Source: Agencies

