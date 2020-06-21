Monsoon To Bring More Rain Across Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Monsoon has reached from Province 1 to Karnali and western disturbance is over Sudurpaschim. A cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan and a trough is extending from this cyclonic circulation to South Bangladesh across to eastern Utter Pradesh.