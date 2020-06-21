Monsoon To Bring More Rain Across Nepal

Monsoon To Bring More Rain Across Nepal

June 21, 2020, 6:22 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Monsoon has reached from Province 1 to Karnali and western disturbance is over Sudurpaschim. A cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan and a trough is extending from this cyclonic circulation to South Bangladesh across to eastern Utter Pradesh.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC
Jun 21, 2020
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000
Jun 21, 2020
Brighton Clinched A Huge Win Over Arsenal
Jun 21, 2020
Donald Trump’s Supporters Attend Tulsa Rally Despite Coronavirus Fears
Jun 21, 2020
Three Feared Dead After Forbury Gardens Attack
Jun 21, 2020

More on Weather

Light To Moderate Rains Will Likely to Occur In Province 1,2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For June 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Moderate To Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur province 1, 2,Bagmati And 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Some Places Of Province 1, 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely To Occur In Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Brighton Clinched A Huge Win Over Arsenal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Donald Trump’s Supporters Attend Tulsa Rally Despite Coronavirus Fears By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Three Feared Dead After Forbury Gardens Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
The Eclipse Solar Eclipse 2020 (Surya Grahan) : Food Myths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75