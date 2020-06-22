370 COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery From Across The Country

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 370 COVID-19 patients, 338 males and 32 females, receiving treatment at various hospitals in different parts of the country discharged following recovery.

This is the first largest number of cases discharged following recovery.

Those patients, who have been discharged in the last 24 hours included, COVID-19 Special Hospital, Dang 6, Surkhet State Hospital 6, Kalikot Hospital 28, Dullu Hospital, Dailekh 268, Salyan Hospital 37, Narayani Hospital 11 and Dhading Hospital 17, have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus, said Dr Gautam.