CoAS General Thapa Directed Personnel To Prepare Security Action Plans

June 22, 2020, 9:44 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa directed the bodies concerned to prepare clear concepts, strategy and action plans in the changed context by carrying out in-depth study and analysis about the adverse effects on national security from the regional and international security sensitivities.

He said, “Nepal Army is always committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibility keeping Nepal’s freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity intact.”

Directing concluding session of Nepal Army Division Chiefs’s meeting, he directed all to carry out activities being responsible, accountable and transparent in building organisation based on system.

During the concluding ceremony of two-day meeting, CoAS Thapa also suggested the army personnel to carry out their duties for welfare of the organisation and national interest.

Nepal Army Division Chiefs’ Coordination Meeting has carried out review about the roles played by the organisation for COVID-19 pandemic prevention, control and counter work.

The meeting held extensive discussions on situational crisis in the future and challenges, where matter of overall security of the country was reviewed, according to the Nepal Army, Directorate of the Public Relations and Information.

