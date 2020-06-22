Nepal Carried Out 449474 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 22

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6198 PCR and 5929 RDT tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 181371 and 268103 RDT. In total, Nepal has conducted 449474 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 90730 persons in quarantine compared to 94928 persons on Sunday. He also said that 7390 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 9561 infections with 2142 recovery and 23 deaths.

