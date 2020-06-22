Nepal Carried Out 449474 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 22

Nepal Carried Out 449474 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 22

June 22, 2020, 6:56 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6198 PCR and 5929 RDT tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 181371 and 268103 RDT. In total, Nepal has conducted 449474 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 90730 persons in quarantine compared to 94928 persons on Sunday. He also said that 7390 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 9561 infections with 2142 recovery and 23 deaths.

EbCjMUIU4AAWT8C.jpg

EbCjMUEUYAIYgqy.jpg

Province 1.jpg

Reports of June 21

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kalidas Jayanti 2020: His Contribution And Importance
Jun 22, 2020
370 COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery From Across The Country
Jun 22, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 9536 With Recovery Of 535 New Cases
Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Case Reported In Tibetan Refugee Camp In Mustang
Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Jobs Crisis, Almost All Workers And Businesses Affected By Lockdown Measures
Jun 22, 2020

More on Health

370 COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery From Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 9536 With Recovery Of 535 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours ago
Nepal Carried Out 437347 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
194 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Across Nepal Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal’s Confirmed 421 New COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 9,026 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Kalidas Jayanti 2020: His Contribution And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Case Reported In Tibetan Refugee Camp In Mustang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Jobs Crisis, Almost All Workers And Businesses Affected By Lockdown Measures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
FAO Calls For More Innovative Policies In Asia-Pacific To Ensure Food Security And Nutrition In The Wake Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
Covid19 Crisis: Build Back To 'New Normal' By Bhanu Parajuli Jun 22, 2020
CoAS General Thapa Directed Personnel To Prepare Security Action Plans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75