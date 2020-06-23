76 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Across The Country After Recovery

76 COVID-19 patients, 68 males and eight females, receiving treatment at various hospitals across the country discharged after recovery.

Those discharged patients included Jhapa 6, Udayapur 4, Morang 14, Ramechhap 13, Parsa 11,Saptari 5,myagdi 2, Baglung 3, Syanja 3 Gorkha 7, Tanahu 2, Kaski 4, Syanja 2 and Lamjung 1. They have been discharged after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 10,099, including 2,224 cases of recovery and 24 death cases.