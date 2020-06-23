85813 Persons Are Still In Quarantine Across Nepal

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that there are 85813 persons in quarantine across the country till June 23. There were 90730 persons in quarantine on Sunday.

Dr. Gautam has said that 4995 PCR and 3481 RDT tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 186363 and 271584 RDT. In total, Nepal has conducted 457947 in total.

He also said that 7851 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 10099 infections with 2224 recovery and 23 deaths.