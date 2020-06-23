Government Is Ready to Protect Private Sector: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called for the participation of the private sectors to run and manage the sick industries in a joint collaboration of the government and private sector

During a meeting with the officials of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) held at the PM’s residence Baluwatar, PM Oli said the government was also fulfilling all its duties like protecting freedom, property and industries.

He said the advancement and industrialisation were today’s requirement to address the demands put forth by the private sectors.

Commenting suggestions forwarded by the CNI members to mobilise the idle capital of informal sector, PM Oli said the government would encourage cheque transaction and would discourage unlawful earning.

“The government will be ready to collaborate with the private sectors if there is a clear vision to expand employment sectors for those migrant workers who have returned home due to COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

During the meeting, chair of the CNI Satish Kumar More briefed PM Oli about the underlying crisis faced by the Nepali industries and its solutions.

At the meeting, the members of CNI has asked PM Oli to reduce the percentage of interests and for the restructuring all loans.