UN And 30 National And International Organizations Launch SpreadLove Campaign

UN And 30 National And International Organizations Launch SpreadLove Campaign

June 23, 2020, 2:11 p.m.

The United Nations Country Team in Nepal - together with over thirty national and international organizations - collectively launched the Spread Love Campaign, calling for an end to stigma and discrimination against people, amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country.

It has been five months since the first person who had COVID19 was reported in Nepal. Since then, there have been alarming accounts of stigmatization against COVID-19 recovered people and their families, returnee migrant workers, health workers, and vulnerable groups, including people from different backgrounds, ethnicities, and abilities. Right now, it is not only the virus itself that we must protect ourselves against. It is also fear, rumours and stigma. Our greatest powers are facts, reason and unity.

The #मायाफैलाऔं #SpreadLove Campaign calls on everyone to spread messages of love and hope in support of those who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

We would like to thank all the amazing health workers and welcome all the workers who have returned home!

We are all in this together!

Join the campaign today, end discrimination and #SpreadLove#मायाफैलाऔं

The collective press statement was issued by following organizations: FAO, ILO, IOM, UMN, UNDP,UNESCO, UNFPA,UNHCR,UNIC, UNICEF, UNOPS, UNRC, UNV, UNWOMEN, USAID, WFP,WHO, Association of Community radio broadcaster(CIN), Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN),BBC Media Action, CARE Nepal, Catholic Relief Services, DCA, Felm-Nepa, FINRC, Handicap International, Helen Keller International, Housing Recovery and Reconstruction Platform (HRRP) – Nepal, IPAS, Lutheran, Mercy Crops, Nepal Red Cross Society, NRCS, People in Need, Plan International, Practical Action, PSI, Save the Children, TDH, Tilganga, VSO International, WinRock International, World Vision, WWF and Yuwalaya.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, Bangladesh And Mongolia Heading For Green Finance
Jun 23, 2020
Jagnath Rath Yatra Begins In Puri Amid COVID-19
Jun 23, 2020
Online Nomination Starts for ICT Award 2020
Jun 23, 2020
Government Is Ready to Protect Private Sector: PM Oli
Jun 23, 2020
COVID-19 Has Exacerbated Scvion: UNESCO
Jun 23, 2020

More on National

Nepal Is Open To Talk With India On Kalapani Border Disputes: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Italy's Neos Airlines Operated First Repatriation Flights From Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Solar Eclipse Or Surya Grahan 2020 Date, Timings in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 18 hours ago
Towards Innovative, Conflict-Sensitive And Human Rights-Based Approaches To Forest Monitoring By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
New Delhi Asks Nepal Pause Map Process, Come To Table By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
AMBASSADOR PARK YOUNG-SIK Enhancing Relations By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal, Bangladesh And Mongolia Heading For Green Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2020
Jagnath Rath Yatra Begins In Puri Amid COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2020
Corona And Our New Budget By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jun 23, 2020
Journey To Energy Mix By Keshab Poudel Jun 23, 2020
NEPALI POLITICS Unity Of 12 Point Forces By A Correspondent Jun 23, 2020
NEW BUDGET Packages Galore By A Correspondent Jun 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75