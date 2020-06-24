Former King Gyanendra Cancels His Birthday Celebrations

June 24, 2020, 8:46 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra said that there need to move forward nationalism as main mantra and national unity as strength. Former King Gyanendra in his statement said everyone needs to think who have unified Nepal and who protected independent and move towards national unity and national interest.

He informed his well-wishers the decisions not to celebrate birthday organizing programs looking at the country. He said that the country has been passing through a critical period and urged people to move with courage, patients and determinations.

Accusing each other and preventing other with the feeling of revenge cannot fulfill anybody’s interest. He urged all to remember who started the unification of Nepal and safeguarding sovereignty and all round development.

