Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Nepal In Next Few Days

Monsoon is over Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to meteorologist, the monsoon trough is going to stay along the foothills between 24th and 27th resulting heavy to very heavy rainfall over Nepal. The incessant rains in the catchment areas find their way through the large river network threatening floods over the region.