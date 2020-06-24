NCP’s Standing Committee Discuses On MCC And Border Issue

NCP’s Standing Committee Discuses On MCC And Border Issue

June 24, 2020, 8:49 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), urged the members to put forth their views on the overall situation, both positive and negative aspects so that a positive message is sent out to the public. He emphasized on healthy criticism in a responsible manner.

Co-chair of NCP, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', urged the members to express views considering the overall situation including that of the party and the country and the responsibility of the party in a constructive manner. He asked each and every member to own up their shortcomings and take responsibility for the same.

After the address by the leaders, the meeting of Standing Committee of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and initial discussions, the meeting conclude till June 26/

The meeting has prepared seven main agenda for discussion. They include COVID-19 pandemic and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), informed Narayan Kaji Shrestha, spokesperson of the NCP, after today's meeting was over.

5ef3212f8ea54_ncpstandingcommittee.jpg

The agenda also includes measures for prevention and control of COVID-19, border issues, review of the works performed by the government and party, organizational unification of the party and MCC, according to spokesperson Shrestha.

Under miscellany agenda discussions on ongoing issues such as the Soti murder incident, Citizenship Bill, preventive measures to have opted against COVID-19 would be discussed in the next meeting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister Gyawali And US Secretary Of State Pompeo Discuses The Importance Of Development Partnership
Jun 24, 2020
The World Bank Provides $100 Million Credit To Nepal’ Energy Sector
Jun 24, 2020
Former King Gyanendra Cancels His Birthday Celebrations
Jun 24, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24
Jun 24, 2020
114 Patients Discharged Following Recovery
Jun 24, 2020

More on Politics

NEPALI POLITICS Unity Of 12 Point Forces By A Correspondent 1 day, 14 hours ago
PM OLI Under Nationalist Guard By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Indian Army Chief’s Comments Was Ill-Advise: Former Indian Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
NCP FEUD Beginning Of End By A Correspondent 1 month, 1 week ago
Today Is 27th Madan-Ashrit Memorial Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Minister Gyawali And US Secretary Of State Pompeo Discuses The Importance Of Development Partnership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
The World Bank Provides $100 Million Credit To Nepal’ Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
Former King Gyanendra Cancels His Birthday Celebrations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
114 Patients Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To With 629 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75