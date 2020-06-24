NCP’s Standing Committee Discuses On MCC And Border Issue

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), urged the members to put forth their views on the overall situation, both positive and negative aspects so that a positive message is sent out to the public. He emphasized on healthy criticism in a responsible manner.

Co-chair of NCP, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', urged the members to express views considering the overall situation including that of the party and the country and the responsibility of the party in a constructive manner. He asked each and every member to own up their shortcomings and take responsibility for the same.

After the address by the leaders, the meeting of Standing Committee of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and initial discussions, the meeting conclude till June 26/

The meeting has prepared seven main agenda for discussion. They include COVID-19 pandemic and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), informed Narayan Kaji Shrestha, spokesperson of the NCP, after today's meeting was over.

The agenda also includes measures for prevention and control of COVID-19, border issues, review of the works performed by the government and party, organizational unification of the party and MCC, according to spokesperson Shrestha.

Under miscellany agenda discussions on ongoing issues such as the Soti murder incident, Citizenship Bill, preventive measures to have opted against COVID-19 would be discussed in the next meeting.