Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6828 PCR and RDT 12102 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 193194 and RDT 283696. In total, Nepal has conducted 476890 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 78639 persons in quarantine reduced from 85813 on Tuesday. He also said that 8366 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 10728 infections with 2338 recovery and 24 deaths. MoPH

The state of Bagmati Till June 23