Kathmandu Valley Detected 9 New COVID-19 Infection Cases

June 25, 2020, 6:13 p.m.

Nine new patients of COVID-19 detected in Kathmandu Valley. Those included 4 in Kathmandu, 4 in Bhaktapur and 1 in Lalitpur. Although it is regarded as relatively safe zone, increased of the mobility of the people from different parts of the country has contributed to increase the numbers of COVID-19 infected people.

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has informed that there are 434 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jhapa 1, Sunsari 6, Saptari 8, Morang 1, Dhanusa 9, Mahottari 5, Siraha 2, Achham 13, Baitadi 3, Bajhang 18, Bajura 8, Dadeldhura 12, Kailali 2, Kanchanpur 60, Rautahat 38, Sarlahi 5, Palpa 122, Bara 1, Dolpa 1, Kathmandu 4, Lalitpur 1, Bhaktapur 4, Nawalparasi (East) 5, Tanahun 9, Baglung 2, Myagdi 6, Syangja 1, Nawalparasi 3 Pyuthan 7, Rupandehi 7, Rukum (East) 1, Bardiya 6, Banke 4, Dailekh 19, Darchula 1, Dhading 2, Illam 2, Jumla 1, Kalikot 3, Jajarkot 1 Kaski, Lamjung 2, Salyan 1, Surkhet 13, Dang 1, Tanahu 9, Gorkha 8, Gulmi 1,Khotang 1, Okhaldhunga 2, Ramechhap 2.

