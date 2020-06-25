Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Many Places

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

The division said that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

Monsoon has impact across Nepal. A trough is extending eastern Indian close to Nepal and a cyclonic circulation is also seen over the Bay of Bengal.