Nepal Carried Out 199737 COVID-19 PCR Test Till June 25

Nepal Carried Out 199737 COVID-19 PCR Test Till June 25

June 25, 2020, 6:20 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6543 PCR and RDT 4167 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 199737 and RDT 287862. In total, Nepal has conducted 487599 in total.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.11

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.11 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, 25 June 2020

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 74022 persons in quarantine. He also said that 8486 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 11162 infections with 2650 recovery and 26 deaths.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

No Boundary Marks Missing In Nepal-China Border: MoFA
Jun 25, 2020
Japan Provides R. 333 Million Grant To Nepal
Jun 25, 2020
ADB Retains Top Spot In Aid Transparency Index Of Development Organizations
Jun 25, 2020
Lightning Kills 33 As Monsoon Storms Batter India
Jun 25, 2020
Buddha Air Conducts Test Flights To Prepare Schedule Flight In COVID-19
Jun 25, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Detected 9 New COVID-19 Infection Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
312 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal’s Coronavirus Cases Reaches To 11,162 with 434 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Human Trial Of New Vaccine Begins In UK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
114 Patients Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

No Boundary Marks Missing In Nepal-China Border: MoFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Japan Provides R. 333 Million Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
ADB Retains Top Spot In Aid Transparency Index Of Development Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Lightning Kills 33 As Monsoon Storms Batter India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Buddha Air Conducts Test Flights To Prepare Schedule Flight In COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Satellite Images 'Show China Structures' On India Border In Galwan Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75