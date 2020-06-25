Nepal Carried Out 199737 COVID-19 PCR Test Till June 25

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6543 PCR and RDT 4167 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 199737 and RDT 287862. In total, Nepal has conducted 487599 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 74022 persons in quarantine. He also said that 8486 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 11162 infections with 2650 recovery and 26 deaths.