Nepal’s Coronavirus Cases Reaches To 11,162 with 434 New Cases

After crossing 500 figures in the last two days, the numbers of COVID-19 infections come down today below the 500. Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has informed that there are 434 new cases of COVID-19 today.MoPH

Professor Dr. Gautam has said that those included 386 males and 48 females who were identified with COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the national COVID-19 count has reached 11,162, including 2,650 cases of recovery and 26 death cases.