Nepal’s Coronavirus Cases Reaches To 11,162 with 434 New Cases

Nepal’s Coronavirus Cases Reaches To 11,162 with 434 New Cases

June 25, 2020, 5:04 p.m.

After crossing 500 figures in the last two days, the numbers of COVID-19 infections come down today below the 500. Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has informed that there are 434 new cases of COVID-19 today.MoPH

Professor Dr. Gautam has said that those included 386 males and 48 females who were identified with COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the national COVID-19 count has reached 11,162, including 2,650 cases of recovery and 26 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Melamchi To Start Testing And Commissioning Of Tunnel And Distribution System From July
Jun 25, 2020
Indian Army Chief Commends Troops For High Morale
Jun 25, 2020
Human Trial Of New Vaccine Begins In UK
Jun 25, 2020
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Announces Rs.16.2 Billion Budget For Next Fiscal Year
Jun 25, 2020
Urgent Action Needed To Safeguard Futures of 600 Million South Asian children Threatened By COVID-19: UNICEF
Jun 25, 2020

More on Health

Human Trial Of New Vaccine Begins In UK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 15 minutes ago
114 Patients Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To With 629 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 38 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Infections Top 9.1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Chinese Company Launches International Phase III Clinical Trial At UAE Of COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi To Start Testing And Commissioning Of Tunnel And Distribution System From July By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Indian Army Chief Commends Troops For High Morale By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Announces Rs.16.2 Billion Budget For Next Fiscal Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Urgent Action Needed To Safeguard Futures of 600 Million South Asian children Threatened By COVID-19: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
COVID-19: Protecting workers in the workplace ILO Warns Of COVID-19 Migrant ‘Crisis Within A crisis’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2020
Managing Unclaimed Cattle: Getting Multiple Benefit By Hari Prasad Pandey and Ganesh Paudel Jun 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75