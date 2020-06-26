Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Eastern, Central And Sudurpaschim

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over

light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country with chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Similarly, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.

Trough is extending from India close to Nepal border and monsoon is active over Nepal. Heavy rains with thunderstorm is possible in few places of eastern, central and western region.