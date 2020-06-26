Saptakoshi River’s Water Level Rises With Rain In Upstream Hills

The water level of the Saptakoshi river has risen with rainfall since three days, said the district police office, Sunsari reports RSS.

At 12 pm today, the water level was recorded at 167,510 cusecs, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Binod Sharma. At 9 today morning, the water level was 159,940 cusecs.

On Thursday morning, the water level stood at 107,000 cusecs and at 12 pm, the water level increased to 101,800 cusecs. Now, 26 sluice gates on the Saptakoshi barrage of the river have been opened.

Despite increasing water level of the river, there is however no danger at present, said Sharma.