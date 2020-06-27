32 New Cases, Tally Climbs To 838 In Gandaki Province

32 New Cases, Tally Climbs To 838 In Gandaki Province

June 27, 2020, 3:50 p.m.

Thirty-two new cases of Corona Virus have been confirmed in Gandaki state today. This takes the tally of infected to 838 reports RSS.

According to the Saturday morning bulletin of the State Health Directorate, Pokhara, of the new cases 22 are from Syangja, eight from Baglung and two from Nawalparasi. They include six women.

The newly infected are being taken to various isolation centres in the district for treatment, said Director of the Directorate Dr Binod Bindu Sharma. The tests were confirmed at the State Tuberculosis Centre, Pokhara, Rapti Institute of Health Sciences and National Public Health Laboratory.

So far, 118 people have returned home after recovery while two have died from COVID-19 in the State. Of the 9,458 samples collected, 7,958 have been tested. The result of the remaining is awaited.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 12309 Till Saturday
Jun 27, 2020
66 Years Old Jagdamba Press Shut Down
Jun 27, 2020
Nepal Continues To Bring Back Stranded Nepalis From Different Countries Through Chartered Flights
Jun 27, 2020
With The Increase Of People Entering Kathmandu, Risk For COVID-19 Spike Increase
Jun 27, 2020
Global Coronavirus Infections Surpass 9.7 Million
Jun 27, 2020

More on Health

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 12309 Till Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 54 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Infections Surpass 9.7 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
WHO Wants $18 Billion In Race For Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 496614 COVID-19 Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 39 minutes ago
3 New COVID-19 Case Added In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 50 minutes ago
With 593 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reache To 11755 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

66 Years Old Jagdamba Press Shut Down By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
Nepal Continues To Bring Back Stranded Nepalis From Different Countries Through Chartered Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
The Dogma, The Discourse, And The Outcomes By Dr. K. Uprety Jun 27, 2020
With The Increase Of People Entering Kathmandu, Risk For COVID-19 Spike Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
Bhutan Rejects Reports On Water Stoppage To Assam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
EU To Bar Travellers From US, Brazil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75