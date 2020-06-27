Generally Across Nepal, Heavy to Light Rain In Many Places

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country. A trough is extending from central Pakistan to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy with one or two very heavy spells will occur over Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.