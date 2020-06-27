WHO Wants $18 Billion In Race For Vaccine

WHO Wants $18 Billion In Race For Vaccine

June 27, 2020, 8:21 a.m.

The World Health Organization says it needs 18 billion dollars in funding for the race to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan made the appeal to governments around the world at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday.

Swaminathan said there are currently more than 200 candidate vaccines, with 15 at the clinical trial stage.

She said it could take 12 to 18 months to develop one that is ready for use, and that it would only be possible with the cooperation of scientists and pharmaceutical firms around the world.

Swaminathan said 18.1 billion dollars will be needed through the end of next year, with 11.3 billion dollars of that being used within the next six months.

She added that the WHO would then be able to fairly distribute two billion doses around the world, including in developing nations.

In April, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the tools to fight virus outbreaks in the past were not always equally available to all. He said that cannot be allowed to happen this time.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

With The Increase Of People Entering Kathmandu, Risk For COVID-19 Spike Increase
Jun 27, 2020
Global Coronavirus Infections Surpass 9.7 Million
Jun 27, 2020
Bhutan Rejects Reports On Water Stoppage To Assam
Jun 27, 2020
EU To Bar Travellers From US, Brazil
Jun 27, 2020
US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Chinese Officials Over Hong Kong Security Law
Jun 27, 2020

More on Health

Global Coronavirus Infections Surpass 9.7 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 496614 COVID-19 Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 30 minutes ago
3 New COVID-19 Case Added In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 41 minutes ago
With 593 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reache To 11755 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 35 minutes ago
Coronavirus Cases Top 9.4 Million Worldwide With 484155 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Carried Out 199737 COVID-19 PCR Test Till June 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

The Dogma, The Discourse, And The Outcomes By Dr. K. Uprety Jun 27, 2020
With The Increase Of People Entering Kathmandu, Risk For COVID-19 Spike Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
Bhutan Rejects Reports On Water Stoppage To Assam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
EU To Bar Travellers From US, Brazil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Chinese Officials Over Hong Kong Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020
Generally Across Nepal, Heavy to Light Rain In Many Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75