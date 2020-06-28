Heavy Rainfall To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal

June 28, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5. With generally cloudy throughout the country, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

In the next twenty four hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

The weather systems have already given light to very heavy rain and thundershower activities along with lightning strikes over many parts of province 1, 2 and 5.

A trough is extending from northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across south Haryana and Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal. There are also Moderate intensity humid winds from the Bay of Bengal also pushing moisture over eastern Nepal.

Sudurpaschim Province, Province 1 and Gandak Province have also recorded heavy to very heavy rains.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

