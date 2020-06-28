Nepali Commander Of Somali Miltant Al-Shabaab Killed In Somalia

Nepali Commander Of Somali Miltant Al-Shabaab Killed In Somalia

June 28, 2020, 3:37 p.m.

Somali security forces have killed Ahsraf Azmi Abu Hamdan, who was from Nepal, a commander of the al Shabaab militant group in a military operation, state radio reported on Thursday.

Ahsraf Azmi Abu Hamdan, who was from Nepal, was a senior trainer in the Islamist group.

He was killed in an operation in the Middle Juba region in southern Somalia, state radio said. Three other fighers were also killed.

Al Shabaab has been fighting to topple Somalia’s central government since 2008 to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.

Africa News

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Flood Alert In Saptari; Six Villages Inundated
Jun 28, 2020
Lunar Eclipse Of July 5 2020: What Time Is the 'Blood Moon Eclipse' In Nepal?
Jun 28, 2020
Nepal Locusts: Swarm Sweeps Into Province 5 and Province 2
Jun 28, 2020
Bayern Munich Win Over Wolfsburg Secured Bundesliga Trophy
Jun 28, 2020
Pakistan Probe Into Illegitimate Pilot Licenses, PIA Grounded 150 Pilots
Jun 28, 2020

More on News

Flood Alert In Saptari; Six Villages Inundated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 54 minutes ago
66 Years Old Jagdamba Press Shut Down By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Continues To Bring Back Stranded Nepalis From Different Countries Through Chartered Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
With The Increase Of People Entering Kathmandu, Risk For COVID-19 Spike Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Encroached Nepalese Territory, China Has Not Encroached Any: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Saptakoshi River’s Water Level Rises With Rain In Upstream Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Lunar Eclipse Of July 5 2020: What Time Is the 'Blood Moon Eclipse' In Nepal? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Corridors And Passageways By Hemang Dixit Jun 28, 2020
Nepal Locusts: Swarm Sweeps Into Province 5 and Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Bayern Munich Win Over Wolfsburg Secured Bundesliga Trophy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Pakistan Probe Into Illegitimate Pilot Licenses, PIA Grounded 150 Pilots By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Near 10 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75