Nepal’s COVID-19 National Tally Reaches 12,772 With 463 New Cases Sunday

June 28, 2020, 5:57 p.m.

Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 463 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, national COVID-19 tally has reached 12,772.

He said that those included 358 males and 105 females, in the last 24 hours.

He also said that 179 infected people who were getting treatment at different health facilities across the country have been discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, which takes the number of total discharged to 3,013.

