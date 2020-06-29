121 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Across Nepal

121 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Across Nepal

June 29, 2020, 7:39 p.m.

121 people 108 males and 13 females receiving treatment at different hospitals. Of total, largest numbers patients were discharged from Narayani Hospital Birgunj with 23

Other discharged patients included BPKIHS, Dharan 1, Narayani Hospital, Birgunj 23, Alpamai Nursing Institute, Sarlahi 13, COVID-19 Hospital, Janakpur 3, Mahendra Ganahi Hospital, Sirakha 14, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, Kaski 2, Myagdi Hospital 3, Parbat Hospital 8, Syangja Hospital 33, Tanahun Hospital 5, Nuwakot Hospital 8, Sushil Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital 2, Banke, Adarsa Isolation Center, Banke 3, Isolation center, Khajura 3 have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

Police Arrested Four In-laws For Killing Daughter-in-Law
Jun 29, 2020
Nepal And China Do Not Have Border Dispute: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Jun 29, 2020
Numbers Of People Leaving In Quarantine Remain 57368
Jun 29, 2020
8 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley, Raising Alarm Bell
Jun 29, 2020
Nepal's Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 13248 With 476 New Cases
Jun 29, 2020

