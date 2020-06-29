Ashar 15 Day For Dahi Chiura

Nepalese Celebrate Today as a day to eat Dahi Chiura (curd and bitten rice). Since the last few decades, the government has been celebrating the day as National Rice Plantation Day.

The day has a strong relationship with people on the hill and also impacts their cultural and economic life. On the day, early in the morning, women and men assemble together to parade around their village before going to the fields.

Since overwhelming Nepalese are farmers, this is mid of paddy plantation day. Thus, farmers also celebrate today as mud day.

The month Asadh is a very vibrant month which always comes with monsoon rain. With adequate rainfall, it makes it easier for farmers to plant the rice. This is the third month of Nepalese Calendar Bikram Sambat.

Following the beginning of Asadh, farmers start their hectic life. If there is a good rain, they produce sufficient rice. This way, the middle of Asadh also gives them relief and time to rejoice.

What is Dahi Chiura

Dahi chiura is the complimentary dish of this day for everyone. Dahi chiura carries great nutritional value as it helps to regenerate tired and worn out farmers.

And as farmers spend all day in dirt and mud, having dahi chiura increases one’s nutrition. It helps farmers against the germs that are found in the mud.

Yogurt is a light dairy product that improves your digestive system. It contains many live bacteria that help in ones indigestion. It is also loaded with many essentials nutrients that help farmers to keep on working as it is a pro-biotic food.

Chuira or beaten rice is a common staple food in Nepal, as it is light and easily digested. This typical Nepali food is low on calories. It consists of 75 % carbohydrate and contains about 23% fat. So, it provides us with healthy carbs, energy and helps to carry out the daily bodily functions. You don’t make you feel bloated and keeps you filled for a long time.

The dish looks relatively but it ensures farmers good luck for their plantation and good health for themselves. Even when we are about to start something new, we eat Dahi chiura for good luck.

