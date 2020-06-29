Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 13248 With 476 New Cases

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 13248 With 476 New Cases

June 29, 2020, 6:27 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MOPH) has confirmed 476 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu on Monday. With this, the total cases reached to 13248. With 476 new cases including 8 in Kathmandu Valley, COVID-19 caseload reaches 13,248.More

Dr. Gautam said 364 males and 112 females have been identified with COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected in Morang1, Saptari 15, Dhanusha 6, Mahottari 4, Parsa 1, Baglung 14, Argakhanchi 38, Bhaktapur 1, Dhankuta 1, Gorkha 5, Gulmi 20, Khotang 1, Palpa 26, Parbat 13, Pyuthan 9, Rautahat 18, Rolpa 1, Rupandehi 5, Syangja, Tanahun, Dhading, Kathmandu, Chitwan, Kailali, Bara, Makwanpur, Kavre 1, Lalitpur 1, Bjaura 98, Kapilvastu 2, Rupandehi 5, Dolpa 2, Kalikot 2, Dang 58, Rukum (West) 2 and Doti 69.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 13,248, including 3,134 cases of recovery and 28 death cases.

