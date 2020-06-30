Nepal Conducts 526212 Coronavirus Tests

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 4711 PCR tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 228341 and RDT 297871. In total, Nepal has conducted 526212 in total.
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.16
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.16 #COVID-19Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
According to Professor Dr. Gautam, there are 53070 persons in quarantine reduced from 65712 persons on Saturday.
VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75