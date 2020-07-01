48362 Persons Are In Quarantine In Nepal

48362 Persons In Quarantine In Nepal

July 1, 2020, 7:03 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 4868 PCR tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 233227 and RDT 300620. In total, Nepal has conducted 526212 in total.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.17

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.17 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

According to Professor Dr. Gautam, there are 48362 reduced from 53070 persons in quarantine Tuesday.

