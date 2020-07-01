Changes Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Province 2

July 1, 2020, 7:59 a.m.

There are generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 2.

According to Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Gandaki Province tonight.

