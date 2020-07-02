664 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Following Recovery

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 4537 PCR tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 237764 and RDT 302621. In total, Nepal has conducted 540385 in total.

According to Professor Dr. Gautam, there are 38109 persons in quarantine reduced from 48362 from Wednesday. Professor Dr. Gautam said that 664 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 14,519 including 5,320 cases of recovery and 31 death cases.