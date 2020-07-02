Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5

July 2, 2020, 7:27 a.m.

During the next 24 hours, light rain is possible over some parts of the country. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.

The monsoon trough is shifted to south and now passing through northeast Bay of Bengal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops
Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally
Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law
Jul 02, 2020
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power
Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone
Jul 02, 2020

More on Weather

Changes Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rainfall Is likely In Or Two Place of Eastern, Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2,5 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Heavy Rainfall To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Across Nepal, Heavy to Light Rain In Many Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Eastern, Central And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Security Law Provides Chinese Central Government To Manage Jurisdiction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75