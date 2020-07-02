Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5

During the next 24 hours, light rain is possible over some parts of the country. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.

The monsoon trough is shifted to south and now passing through northeast Bay of Bengal.