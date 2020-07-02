Kathmandu Valley Reported Reports 32 New COVID-19 Infection Today

Kathmandu Valley Reported Reports 32 New COVID-19 Infection Today

July 2, 2020, 6:59 p.m.

At a time when other regions are gradually receding from COVID-19 cases, Kathmandu valley reported a record 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As the lockdown ease and people are not following the guidelines including quarantine for 15 days, face mask and social distancing, there is likely to see major spike in the valley in case of failing to enforce them.

Those included 17 females and 11 males of Kathmandu and two males each from Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test of the newly confirmed infected persons was conducted in National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku and TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj in Kathmandu.

Yesterday, 17 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Capital city.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

664 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Following Recovery
Jul 02, 2020
Fist Infant Dies Due To COVID-19 In TUTH
Jul 02, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 14,519 With 473 New Cases
Jul 02, 2020
Jong-Jin Kim Has Been Appointed Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific
Jul 02, 2020
Nepal Red-Cross Society And Coco-Cola To Support The Fight Against COVID-19
Jul 02, 2020

More on Health

664 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 39 minutes ago
Fist Infant Dies Due To COVID-19 In TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 47 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 14,519 With 473 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Nepal Red-Cross Society And Coco-Cola To Support The Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 40 minutes ago
48362 Persons Are In Quarantine In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

Jong-Jin Kim Has Been Appointed Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Covid-19 Pandemic: Safe Return to Work and Business Continuity By Amit K. Shrestha Jul 02, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Operate 16 Chartered Flights From July 2-10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75