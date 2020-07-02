Kathmandu Valley Reported Reports 32 New COVID-19 Infection Today

At a time when other regions are gradually receding from COVID-19 cases, Kathmandu valley reported a record 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As the lockdown ease and people are not following the guidelines including quarantine for 15 days, face mask and social distancing, there is likely to see major spike in the valley in case of failing to enforce them.

Those included 17 females and 11 males of Kathmandu and two males each from Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test of the newly confirmed infected persons was conducted in National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku and TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj in Kathmandu.

Yesterday, 17 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Capital city.