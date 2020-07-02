Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops

Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops

July 2, 2020, 8:29 a.m.

The first batch of locusts, which entered in Nepal, has destroyed the crops in various parts of the country. Almost 200000 locusts also entered in Kathmandu and some of them moved to Nuwakot.

According to the government officials, the locusts have damaged crops mostly maize and vegetables in mainly four districts Makwanpur, Dang, Pyuthan and Palpa -- by Wednesday reports The Rising Nepal.

“They have reached 26 districts across the country as of Wednesday,” said Ram Krishna Subedi, information officer of Plant Quarantine and Pest Management Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

“The locust swarms that first entered Nepal last Saturday,” said Subedi, who is leading the Locust Information Centre established at Plant Quarantine and Pest Management Centre. According to him, the locusts damaged crops mainly in four districts -- Makwanpur, Dang, Pyuthan and Palpa -- by Wednesday.

According to a daily, a slightly bigger group of locusts caused damages in some areas of Dang district. A swarm of locusts damaged rice and vegetables in Gadawa and Tulsipur areas of Dang district.

The locusts damaged crops slightly in a few areas in Chitwan, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi and Kailali districts.

“No new swarm of locusts has entered Nepal except for the one that entered on Saturday morning. But there is still a chance that other groups of locusts may arrive in Nepal,” he said.

All the local and state governments are in alert state by mobilizing technical teams to control the possible losses the locusts can cause.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally
Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law
Jul 02, 2020
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power
Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone
Jul 02, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5
Jul 02, 2020

More on National

Japan Provides R. 333 Million Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Melamchi To Start Testing And Commissioning Of Tunnel And Distribution System From July By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
Urgent Action Needed To Safeguard Futures of 600 Million South Asian children Threatened By COVID-19: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Managing Unclaimed Cattle: Getting Multiple Benefit By Hari Prasad Pandey and Ganesh Paudel 1 week ago
UN And 30 National And International Organizations Launch SpreadLove Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Is Open To Talk With India On Kalapani Border Disputes: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Security Law Provides Chinese Central Government To Manage Jurisdiction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75