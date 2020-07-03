740 New COVID-19 CasesToday

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 740 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Meanwhile, 823 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities nationwide were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 15,259 including 6,143 cases of recovery and 32 death cas