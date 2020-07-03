Achham Reported 230 Highest Number Of Cases

Achham Reported 230 Highest Number Of Cases

July 3, 2020, 7:09 p.m.

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 740 new cases of COVID-19 today. Of this, 134 are female and 606 male.

According to Professor Dr. Gautam, Accham reported highest number of cases with 230 followed by Kailali 58, Bajura 53, Kanchanpur 45, Doti 34, and Baitadi 41and Dadeldhura 28.

Similarly, the cases also reported in Palpa 1, Salyan 8, Bardia 10, Dailekh 12, Dang 9, Rolpa 1, Surkhet 6, Kalikot 1, Bajhang 14, Jhapa 28 Udaipur 5, Morang 5, Siraha 24, Saptari 8, Dhanusha 16 Mahottari 6 and Parsa 1. Likewise, Doti11, Kapilvastu 8, Nawalparasi 28, Sarlahi 1, Sindhupalchwok 1, Parsa 1, Chitwan 1, Rautahat 29, Baglung 1, Parbat 3, Tanahu 9 and Kaski 2.

Map 2.jpg

Map 233.jpg

Map 22.jpg

