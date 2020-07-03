Actor Samragyee RL Shah Narrates How Nepali Actors Face Sexual And Mental Harassment

Nepal’s prominent actor Samragyee RL Shah revealed how sexual harassment and other physical harassment are rampant in the Nepali Film industry. For the last few days, she has been uploading a series of her narration on her Instagram of her bitter experiences in the film industry.

In her Instagram, she accused some top producers and actors of Nepal’s film industry of exploiting newcomers like her in the film industry. She narrated various moments when she feels sexually harass.

In her hours and hour-long narration, Shah reveals humiliation, betrayal and torture working in the film industry.

She said that many others are suffering in silence about sexual, mental and financial exploitation in the Nepali film industry.

