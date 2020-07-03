Actor Samragyee RL Shah Narrates How Nepali Actors Face Sexual And Mental Harassment

Actor Samragyee RL Shah Narrates How Nepali Actors Face Sexual And Mental Harassment

July 3, 2020, 7:52 a.m.

Nepal’s prominent actor Samragyee RL Shah revealed how sexual harassment and other physical harassment are rampant in the Nepali Film industry. For the last few days, she has been uploading a series of her narration on her Instagram of her bitter experiences in the film industry.

0001-8089731120.png

In her Instagram, she accused some top producers and actors of Nepal’s film industry of exploiting newcomers like her in the film industry. She narrated various moments when she feels sexually harass.

In her hours and hour-long narration, Shah reveals humiliation, betrayal and torture working in the film industry.

She said that many others are suffering in silence about sexual, mental and financial exploitation in the Nepali film industry.

More

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU And UNICEF Join To Prevent Malnutrition in Children During COVID-19 Crisis
Jul 03, 2020
Nepal Decides To Open Labor Approval For Foreign Employment
Jul 03, 2020
US Congress Passes China Sanctions Bill Over Hong Kong
Jul 03, 2020
Trump Termed Coronavirus As "Plague From China"
Jul 03, 2020
Monsoon Is Over Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall At Few Places
Jul 03, 2020

More on Entertainment

Nepal’s Former Princes Himani Performed Dance With Her Daughters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Just Sam Declares American Idol 2020, Dibesh Pokharel Secures Second Positions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Dibesh Pokharel Hits Best 7 Of Top Finalists Of American Idol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Rock'n Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away At 53 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Astha Raut Released On Bail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago

The Latest

Swami Vivekananda On Universal Brotherhood And Peace By Krishna Nand Mishra Jul 03, 2020
Suicide- A Mental Or Social Problem? By Deepak Raj Joshi Jul 03, 2020
EU And UNICEF Join To Prevent Malnutrition in Children During COVID-19 Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020
Nepal Decides To Open Labor Approval For Foreign Employment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020
US Congress Passes China Sanctions Bill Over Hong Kong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020
Trump Termed Coronavirus As "Plague From China" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75