Monsoon Is Over Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall At Few Places

July 3, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

As monsoon is over Nepal, rain activities will accelerate in some parts of the country. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

The monsoon trough is shifted to south and now passing through Anupgarh, Sikar, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Daltonganj, Bankura and then towards the northeast Bay of Bengal.

